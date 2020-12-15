Farmer leaders don’t want solution, movement is anti-farmer: Athawale (IANS Exclusive)

By Navneet Mishra

New Delhi, Dec 15 : Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said that farmers will suffer the most if the three contentious farm laws are withdrawn though he added that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy.

The solution for any movement comes when both sides concede a bit, but it seems that the farmer leaders do not want a solution whereas the central government has shown a positive attitude by agreeing to necessary amendments, Athawale said in an interview to IANS.

Now the farmer leaders should also agree to a compromise. He raised the question that why would Narendra Modi, who became Prime Minister twice thanks to farmers, bring any law against the farmers?

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Athawale said “The solution to the peasant movement can be found. But the leaders of the farmers are not ready. When there is a dialogue between the agitators and the government, the two sides will have to take two steps back. Then the middle path can be found. But the movement has created a deadlock due to politics.”

Athawale, while connecting the movement with some organisations, said that this has nothing to do with farmers across the country. He said all farmers of Punjab do not support this movement.

The minister, while softening his stand with the peasant leaders, emphasised on finding a solution to the movement through dialogue. He said, “The government is ready to make amendments. Even then, if the farmer leaders continue to adopt a stubborn attitude by adding new demands, then they will harm the farmers only. I think this is an anti-farmer movement.”

Athawale, a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra and the national president of the Republican Party of India (A), an ally of the NDA, said he had full sympathy with the farmers who had been agitating along the Delhi borders for several days in the cold. The government is also sensitive to the problems of the farmers. A proposal is being made by the government, and farmer leaders should also consider this proposal positively, he said.

He said, “When Narendra Modi has become Prime Minister twice on the strength of the farmers, why would he bring a Bill against the farmers? Farmers’ income has been doubled. If someone wants to sell outside, they should get the rights. Given all these points, the three new agricultural laws have been brought in the interest of the states.”

The new law does not contain any provision to close the markets. The MSP will continue as before. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reiterated the same. The role of the government is to help the farmers and farmer leaders should also come up with a compromise formula, he said.

Source: IANS

