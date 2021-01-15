Farmer organizations to observe Women Farmer’s day on January 18

Several women farmer organizations’ in the country have joined hands with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in its national call of Mahila Kisan Divas (women farmers day) and decided to observe January 18 as Women Farmer’ Day.

This is very likely to intensify the ongoing farmers protest at Delhi. Usually October 15 is celebrated as Women Farmers’ Day every year across the country

The repeal of farm laws, waiver of loans, health services, working conditions, action against harassment by microfinance institutions and solidarity with farmers struggle are few issues on their agenda.

The organizations participating in the march include National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), All India Women Progressive Association (AIPWA), All India Agragami Mahila Samithi (AIAMS), Pragathisheel Mahila Sangathan (PMS), All India Mahila Sanskrit Sangatham (AIMSS).

Mariam Dhawale, the President of AIDWA said, “We are organizing such protest across the country. Like in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the women protesters are going to march towards the Raj Bhavan. There are also district and state-level morchas being organized at different places. The women farmers constitute 70%work force. The amendment in the Essential Commodities Act has totally finished the public distribution system.”

Ashok Dhawale, the President of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) said,” Both men and women will participate in the demonstrations in the country and together intensify the demand for the revocation of farm laws”.

Apart from this, the farmer unions’ are also planning a parade alongside the republic parade in Delhi. Interestingly, this parade will have thousands of women farmers rally on self-driven tractors.