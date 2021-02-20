Farmer, son die by suicide over debt, farm laws

By PTI | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 20th February 2021 4:36 pm IST
Hoshiarpur: A debt-ridden farmer and his son allegedly died by suicide in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur village, saying in a note that they were upset over the Centre’s new farm laws and the state government’s failure to waive their loans.

The farmer, Jagtar Singh (70), and his son Kirpal Singh (42) were found dead at their residence in Muhadipur village on Saturday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police Munish Kumar said.

They had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, police said.

In a suicide note recovered from their residence, they wrote that they were taking the extreme step because of debt.

They also accused the Congress government in Punjab of not honouring its promise of waiving their farm loans.

They further mentioned in the note that they were also distressed as the Centre had not repealed the new farm laws.

The two owned one acre of land.

Their bodies were sent to Dasuya civil hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding they are investigating the matter.

