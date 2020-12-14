Farmer strike: ‘Those who feed nation to go hungry on Monday’ (Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 14 : The leaders from various farmer unions protesting at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border against the three agricultural laws, on Monday began a hunger strike.

The farmer leaders began their fast at 8:00 a.m. and the same would continue till 5:00 p.m. in the evening.

The leaders sitting on hunger strike include Gurnam Singh Chironi from Haryana, Harinder Singh Lakhowal from Punjab and other leaders of more than 30 farmer unions under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

The protests would also be carried out outside all the District Collector offices across India.

Lakhowal, one of the leaders sitting on hunger strike said, “We will stay hungry so that government listens to accepts our demands. We are always willing to talk to the government and are awaiting for a reasonable proposal from their side.”

“We are farmers who feed the whole nation and hence, in order to mark protest against the black laws, today, we will stay hungry to show the government that we don’t agree with their new policies,” he added.

He added that the further plan of action over expanding the protests would be decided by the leadership. “In case, the government does not accept our demands, we would block the remaining roads leading to Delhi also,” Lakhowal said.

“The farmers are now aware that those who try to break the movement no matter if they are the union leaders of any union, all those would have to leave the movement,” leader Gurbax Singh said.

“This hunger strike and district-wise protests are to inspire the farmers who are in their homes to come out and raise their voice against these atrocious laws,” he added.

The crowd at Singhu border is swelling up with each passing day. The protest site is expanding towards the Delhi end and in view of the same, the number of barricades have increased along with the number of security personnel in the area.

Delhi’s Police Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation as protesting farmers have threatened to enter the national capital.

Meanwhile, farmers protesting against the new laws at Ghazipur border also started a day-long hunger strike on Monday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, “The day-long hunger strike started at 8 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. This is today’s strategy and if the government still does not agree to our demands, we will decide a new strategy for tomorrow. The leaders on hunger strike will address a press conference in the evening.”

“We will continue to protest till the farm laws are not repealed. The government should listen to our concerns and hold a discussion on them. We will continue to protest if the government fails to do so,” Tikait said.

Around 15 farmer leaders at the Ghazipur border are sitting on hunger strike.

The farmers have rejected the proposal of the government which said it is ready to include amendments in the new farm laws.

The farmers are adamant and say dialogue with the government is possible only when it agrees to roll back the “black laws”.

The farmer organisations on Sunday announced that they would fast for a day on Monday at the Delhi borders. The farmer leaders said that the farmers will sit on a day-long huger strike at district headquarters across the country, as well as places like Singhu, Tikri, Palwal, and Ghazipur.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020

–IANS

