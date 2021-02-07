‘Farmer’s agitation against 3 new laws limited to certain area’

By IANS|   Published: 8th February 2021 12:35 am IST
Gwalior, Feb 7 : Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that the farmers agitation against the Centre’s three new farm legislations is only limited to a certain area.

Tomar, who was addressing the media in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city, also hoped that the deadlock between the central government and the peasants will be resolved soon.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Union Minister said that the Congress has no right to speak on farmers’ issues.

“The Congress did nothing for the farmers when it was in power. The Congress’s manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls had also promised similar reforms, but it (party) has now taken a turnaround,” Tomar added.

