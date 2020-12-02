Farmers’ agitation: Northern Railway cancels few trains

New Delhi: Due to agitation being conducted by farmers of Punjab, some trains run by Northern Railway have been cancelled/short terminated/short-originated/diverted.

The 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 09612 Amritsar – Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

The 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar – Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

The 04998/04997 Bhatinda – Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further order.

The 02715 Nanded – Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi. The 02925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh.

The 04650/74 Amritsar – Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar – Tarntaran – Beas.

The 08215 Durg – Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment.

The 08216 Jammu Tawi – Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt – Jalandhar Cantt – Ludhiana.

Source: ANI