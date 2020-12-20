Farmers allege Facebook blocked their page on govt’s behest

New Delhi, Dec 20 : The agitating farmers unions alleged that Facebook had blocked their page, Kisan Ekta Morcha, at the Central government’s behest on Sunday after they published a video countering its claims on farm laws.

Baljeet Singh, who termed himself the head of IT wing of the agitation, said: “The government is afraid of the farmers.”

In a jibe at Facebook, Twitter user Mandeep Muktsar wrote: “Breaking: #MarkZuckerberg to be nominated to Rajya Sabha. @Facebook.”

The Facebook page was later restored, reports said.

The farmers, on Sunday, had warned the government that they will make all the toll plazas free in Haryana between December 25-27 and will undertake a relay hunger strike.

They also decided to boycott any NDA constituent which doesn’t back the farmers’ stir.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Singhu Border as their protests against the three new farm laws entered the 25th day, the farmers unions said: “On December 27, PM (Narendra) Modi will speak in ‘Mann ki Baat’ but we want to appeal to all of you to bang utensils till the time the PM is speaking.”

The protests by farmers camping at the borders of the national capital entered the 25th day on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.