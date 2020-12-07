Farmers avail of free medical help at Singhu border

New Delhi, Dec 7 : Medical services have been started at the Singhu border for free treatment of the protesting farmers suffering from any ailment. A large number of farmers have camped at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders protesting against the new Union agricultural laws.

Nearly 400 farmers have so far complained of fever, cough, sugar, blood pressure, headache and have been provided the requisite medical help.

Three ambulances have been stationed here by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with doctors and other medical staff. An ambulance has been kept 2 km away from the Singhu border to supply medicines while two ambulances have been parked at the Singhu border.

According to official information, hundreds of farmers have undergone treatment successfully at these ambulances. Doctors said that all of them suffered from minor ailments. None of the patients had any Covid-19 symptoms. People aged 20 to 70 years have availed of this medical service.

Dr Gurpreet Singh, a SGPC member, told IANS, “We have been serving people here for the last 10 days. The protesting farmers come here every day for their treatment. All these patients suffered from a minor illness. They had no serious problem.”

He added, “Apart from the farmers who took an active part in the movement, some people from nearby areas also availed of our medical service. We do not refuse anyone coming to us for medical help. Till now we have treated nearly 400 people while a few kilometres away from here one other medical service was provided where nearly 500 people have been treated.”

Almost all types of medicines are kept in the ambulances. If anyone complains of breathing problems, an arrangement has been made for it as well.

Source: IANS

