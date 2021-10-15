Farmers’ body burns effigy of PM Modi, HM Shah among others in Jaipur

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 15th October 2021 7:58 pm IST
Jaipur: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha burnt a multi-headed Ravana-like effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi having faces of Home Minister Amit Shah and others in Jaipur on the occasion of Dussehra on Friday.

Apart from the faces of Modi and Shah, the effigy had the faces RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The effigy also had lines like ‘I am Narendra Damodardas Modi, I am anti-farmer’ written on it in Hindi.

Morcha workers assembled at Swami Kumaranand Bhawan at Hathroi from where they marched towards Shaheed Smarak near a government hostel shouting slogans against PM Modi and others in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP and agriculture laws enacted by the Centre.

Keeping up with the spirit of the festival – victory of good over evil, we burnt the effigy while symbolising the BJP, RSS, PM Narendra Modi and others as evil. The central government has forgotten all democratic values and is working to benefit select businessmen and acting against farmers, Sanjay Madhav, state joint secretary of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

He said the effigy was burnt under a national call given by the Morcha.

