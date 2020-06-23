Farmer’s daughter becomes Deputy collector

“Destiny shines with the colors of strategy

Nature also helps when efforts are hard”

The following lines are from a poem signifying the journey of Wasima Sheikh who passed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination and now occupies the prestigious post of Deputy Collector.

This achievement of Wasima is a long journey with immense struggle and hard work. Wasima Sheikh started her educational journey from a village called Joshi Sakh V about 5 km from Nanded. While studying in Marathi Medium, she got 90 per cent marks in 10th class and 95% marks in 12th Arts.

Since there was no college in the village, she decided to move to her grandparents’ village. From there she would travel about a kilometer to Kandhar on foot and the rest of the journey by bus to reach the college. Her father was mentally handicapped and her mother worked in the fields.

Wasima said at the beginning of the conversation, “I am the fourth of four sisters and two brothers. At that time, the educational journey ahead seemed difficult to me as the economic situation was not good. Then I went to Yashwant Rao Chauhan Open University.”

She decided to graduate and after 12th grade which she did through distance education in political science and English and had passed out with 85 per cent marks. “Although the situation has changed, there is still opposition to girls’ education in the village,” she says. “In this situation, my brother and mother helped me to get an education despite all the opposition.”

Wasima added, “I worked hard at home and passed many competitive exams in Class I and was appointed as a sales tax inspector. Despite having a permanent government job, I continued my preparation for MMPSC at home. I did not join any class.”

Humble Beginnings

Wasima, very emotionally said, “Our domestic situation was very bad and there was a lot of financial hardship. We are five siblings out of which I have two brothers and two sisters; one of my brothers is an auto driver while the second operates a small imitation jeweler shop. Meanwhile, my elder sister is a housewife and younger one is a school student. My Mother worked in the fields. But one thing I would like to say is that education is not someone’s legacy, it doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, the purpose of one’s life is all that matters. Your future plans, your hard work, your perseverance, your timely decision, your courage, your willpower, your hard work in the right direction are all factors that determine your journey to success. ”

“Students who want to take the civil services exam should make a quick decision. It is a test of patience and parents should encourage their children. Sometimes it takes five to six years to pass this test. Study hard and do not lose hope after failure. God willing, you will surely succeed,” Wasima advises all the young aspirants.

It is worth mentioning that Wasima got married to Haider Sahib on June 3, 2015. Haider is also busy preparing for the competitive exams, although he has also passed some exams but he is trying to get to a higher class. He is very happy with Wasima’s success. At the same time, she has provided an opportunity for double happiness to the family and relatives. It is noteworthy that at present both of Wasima’s sisters have also passed the graduation examination from YCMOU and both of them are preparing for MPSC.