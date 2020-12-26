Farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi border after 1300 km journey to join agitation

By Harshal Deshpande

Shahjahanpur: The 60-80 vehicles of farmers started their march against the three farm laws from Nashik on 21st December. They reached Jaipur-Haryana border on Friday and joined their comrades from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Their convoy was stopped by Police at the interstate border point connecting Rajasthan and Haryana near Shahjahanpur village.

The farmers of Maharashtra have been demanding a legal guarantee of MSP from the Government for the last 6 years. Now with rushed passing of Farm laws and the agitation led by Punjab and Haryana farmers for fair price, farmers of Maharashtra also decided to join them in the agitation.

AIKS President Ashok Dhawale while addressing a huge crowd of farmers said, “The Centre is hell-bent on peddling a narrative that the protests against its three farm laws are only restricted to a couple of states. They must come and see. Farmers from all corners of the country have participated in this historic movement.”

Dhawale, who led the convoy from Nashik warned the Centre to not delay addressing the demands of farmers.

“Two years back, Farmers of Maharashtra had marched barefoot from Nashik to Mumbai with a demand for a fair price guarantee and loan waiver. Today when Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are protesting from last one month in Delhi, Farmers of Maharashtra are here to support and intensify the agitation,” said Dhawale.

“The Government will have to bow down because in coming days as the agitation will gain more momentum and the Government will have no option but to withdraw the laws,” he added.

The convoy of farmers from Maharashtra was given a warm welcome by their comrades from Rajasthan and Gujarat.