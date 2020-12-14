Farmers get off highway at Ghazipur border on Rakesh Tikait’s appeal

Ghazipur (New Delhi), Dec 14 : Amid the farmers agitation against the three agricultural laws implemented by the Central government, farmers continue sitting on a dharna (protest) at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. Some of these protesters began a protest at National Highway-24 near the Ghazipur border on Monday morning due triggering a long traffic jam.

But shortly after this, the protesting farmers were forced to vacate the highway. What happened is that a group of protesters had came out on the streets again expressing their anger against the farm laws. However, after seeing the farmers’ fury, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reached out to them and appealed them not to block the highway.

The protesters while listening to the BKU leader told them that the government must withdraw these laws and urged Tikait to join their protests on the road. Tikait sat with them on the road for some time but then got up and appealed to the protesters urging them to vacate the highway.

On hearing his appeal the protesters left the highway and the movement of vehicles resumed at the National Highway connecting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

In an interesting incident, the protesters allowed a pregnant woman to negotiate the jam, by breaking the blockade and gave her passage to reach the hospital. Similarly, a person appearing for the Delhi Police exams was also allowed entry.

At present, the situation has returned to normal at NH-24 and the movement of vehicles has resumed. The NH-24 route extends from Delhi to Ghaziabad and Meerut. The farmers have blocked it from one side.

