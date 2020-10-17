Farmers, poor families most affected by rains: Andhra CM to Shah

Amaravati, Oct 17 : Farmers and poor families were mostly affected by the recent torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reddy said that the state has been reeling under the effect of heavy rains and flash floods which has claimed 14 lives.

He also requested the Home Minister to send a central team to estimate the loss suffered by the state.

“As per the initial estimates, the loss is estimated at Rs 4,500 crore and an immediate release of Rs 1,000 crore is needed to bring normalcy in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

Stressing the need for immediate help from the central government to extend relief and rehabilitation works, he said the heavy rains and gales wreaked havoc in the southern state.

In his missive to Shah, Reddy said AP witnessed torrential rains between October 9 to 13, paralyzing normal life.

He shared the rain statistics with the Union Minister, saying, “Island Polavaram in East Godavari district received a maximum rainfall of 265.1 mm, followed by Katrenikona (228.2 mm) and Tallarevu (200.5) on Tuesday.

Likewise, Akiveedu and Peravali in West Godavari district received 205.3 mm and 204 mm rainfall respectively.

“With the continuous rains, rivulets and streams were flooded, resulting in severe damage to roads, power supply and infrastructure. Also, the farmers suffered a grave loss with massive crop damage during the harvesting season, losing all of their income,” he observed.

In addition to the downpour, Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada on Krishna river received massive inflows of floodwaters, following heavy rains in the upstream catchment areas, such as Maharashtra and Telangana states.

“The state government had taken swift measures by shifting the people from the flood-affected areas to relief camps providing all the necessary help,” Reddy added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.