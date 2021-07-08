Farmers protest against fuel price hike

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 8th July 2021 5:43 pm IST
New Delhi: Farmers carry LPG cylinders during a protest against fuel price hike, at their agitation site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI07_08_2021_000062B)
Patiala: Members of various farmers organizations hold a protest against the Union government over fuel price hike, in Patiala, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with other farmers holds LPG cylinders during a protest against fuel price hike, at their agitation site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Farmers carry LPG cylinders during a protest against fuel price hike, at their agitation site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, actress and model Sonia Mann and other farmers carry LPG cylinders during a protest against fuel price hike, at their agitation site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Amritsar: Farmers shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, at the Golden Gate on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Farmers shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, at the Golden Gate on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

