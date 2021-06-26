Farmers protest at Ghazipur border

By PTI|   Published: 26th June 2021 2:47 pm IST
New Delhi: Farmers during their protest against three farm reform laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Farmers are observing June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their protest. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI06_26_2021_000061B)
New Delhi: Farmers during their protest against three farm reform laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Farmers are observing June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their protest. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait speaks to media during farmers’ protest against three farm reform laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Farmers are observing June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their protest. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait speaks to media during farmers’ protest against three farm reform laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Farmers are observing June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their agitation. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait takes rest in a modified tractor-trolley during farmers’ protest against three farm reform laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Farmers are observing June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their agitation. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI06_26_2021_000076B)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button