Farmers protest at Singhu border

New Delhi: Farmers along with their families and supporters observe June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Women farmer stage a march as they observe June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Farmers along with their families and supporters take part in a dharna as they observe June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Delhi Police officials deployed near the protest site of farmers observing June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Delhi Police officials deployed near the protest site of farmers observing June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma)