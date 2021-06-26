Farmers protest at Singhu border

By PTI|   Published: 26th June 2021 2:58 pm IST
New Delhi: Farmers along with their families and supporters take part in a protest march as they observe June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy' Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI06_26_2021_000048B)
New Delhi: Farmers along with their families and supporters observe June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Women farmer stage a march as they observe June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Farmers along with their families and supporters take part in a dharna as they observe June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delhi Police officials deployed near the protest site of farmers observing June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delhi Police officials deployed near the protest site of farmers observing June 26 as ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy’ Day to mark seven months of their protest against three farm reform laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button