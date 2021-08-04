Farmers’ protest: Delhi Police arrested 183 people, MHA informs RS

4th August 2021
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi (PTI File Photo)

New Delhi: As many as 183 people have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the farmers’ protest since 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, adding that all of them are on bail.

In a written reply responding to the question of CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that “183 people have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the farmers’ protest since 2020 (upto July 20, 2021) and all of them are on bail.”

As per Delhi Police, the provisions of sedition or any other anti-terror law such as the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have not been invoked in any of the cases registered against protesting farmers, he stated.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws. So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties.

