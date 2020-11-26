Farmers’ protest: Gurugram police deploy over 500 personnel

Gurugram, Nov 25 : In view of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ call given by various farmers’ outfits against the three Central Farm Bills, the Gurugram police on Wednesday issued a comprehensive travel advisory to ensure that commuters do not face inconvenience.

The district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining law and order in the Gurugram district and to tackle the protest called by various farmers’ organisations on November 26.

Seven entry points have been identified in the district. Supervisory officials including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the Gurugram police have been deployed there. More than 500 police personnel have been stationed at these entry points.

A Gurugram district administration spokesman said, “To ensure law and order in the district, seven supervisory officials and duty in-charge have been appointed, headed by the teams assigned duty at different places. Inspectors, Crime teams and photography teams would be deployed with each police team.”

Giving details of these seven places, the spokesman said DCP South, Dhiraj Kumar Setia, had been appointed as supervisor at the Kapadivas border. Duty in-charge ACP Manesar, Hitesh Yadav, would be present at this place and a team of IMT Manesar, Kherki Daula police station, and Crime unit in-charge Farukhnagar and Manesar would also accompany them. More than 100 police personnel would be present there.

Similarly, Supervisory Officer DCP south, Dheeraj Kumar Setia, would also be present at the Panchgaon Chowk and ACP Crime, Preetpal, has been posted as duty in-charge here. A team from Manesar police station, including SHO, Sector-37 police station and in-charge of Crime units Sector-31 and Sector-10, would also be deployed with them. More than 50 police personnel would be stationed at this place.

DCP east, Maqsood Ahmed, has been appointed as the Supervisory Officer at the Sohna-Nuh border and ACP Sohna Sandeep Malik as the Duty in-charge. The in-charges of Sohna police station and Bhondsi police station along with Crime unit in-charge, Sohna, would also be deployed here along with 50 police personnel.

DCP west, Deepak Saharan, has been posted as Supervisory Officer and ACP Ashok as Duty in-charge at the Sarhaul-Delhi border along with SHOs Sector-10A police station, Sector-17/18 police station and Incharge of crime unit-17 would be deployed here with nearly 100 police personnel.

In Bargurjar, DCP Manesar Nitika Gehlot had been appointed as Supervisory Officer and ACP Sadar Aman Yadav as the Duty incharge. Also a team of Badshahpur police station and Crime unit in-charges of Sector-40 and DLF Phase-IV would accompany them along with 50 police personnel.

DCP Manesar, Nitika Gehlot, has also been appointed at the border adjacent to Hotel Western Country Club on the Pachgaon-Mohammadpur Ahir road along with duty in-charge ACP Traffic, Sanjeev Balhara. In addition, Sector 65 Station in-charge and Crime unit in-charge of Sikanderpur and Sector-39 have been stationed here with 50 police personnel.

Gurugram-Nuh border on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) would also be supervised by DCP Manesar and ACP Pataudi, Veer Singh. SHO of Sector-9A police station along with the Crime unit in-charge of Sector-40 and Palam Vihar would also be present here along with 50 police personnel.

Apart from the police force, two tear gas units would be on duty at each point. ‘Vajravahans’ have also been stationed. Fire brigade personnel, cranes and ambulances would also be stationed at each venue. To ensure proper communications, wireless sets have been provided to the officers in charge.

Three Reserve Police Force (RPF) units would be ready with anti-riot equipment.

A woman Reserve Police Force unit has been made available separately to DCP Manesar.

The spokesperson said that traffic would be diverted if the protesters block any road. For this the police authorities have already assigned responsibility to the officers.

“Seven diversion points have been identified in the district as a precautionary measure. These places include Kapadivas Border, Panchgaon chowk, Dhankot, elevated U-turn-1, exit number-18 (Shankar Chowk Flyover) -2, Udyog Vihar Sarhaul Naka and Hanuman Chowk at Udyog Vihar Phase-4. At these places, ACP rank officers have been appointed as Supervisory Officers and have also been posted with Police In-charge or Traffic Inspector.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.