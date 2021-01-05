Farmers’ protest: Haryana women gear up to lead tractor rally on January 26

Farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws have announced a tractor parade to New Delhi on Republic Day. They will be joined by women from across the state of Haryana who are being trained to drive tractors. The training sessions are being held at several places in the state, reported The Indian Express.

Women have been at the forefront of the protests against farm laws in Delhi. Recently, 62-year-old Manjeet Kaur of Patiala made headlines for driving her jeep all the way to Delhi with her female companions to join her family protesting at the Singhu border. In yet another patriarchy-smashing move, women from Haryana will join the protests driving their tractors.

Toll plazas across Haryana have been made “free” by farmers. These places are being used to hold driving sessions for women. They are being trained right from the basics. One such toll plaza is the Khatkar Toll Plaza on Jind-Patiala National Highway.

38-year-old Sikkim Nain of Safa Kheri village is one of the women being trained at Khatkar Plaza. She believes that when women arrive at the Red Fort on their tractors on Republic Day, it will be a historic event. She called this the “Second fight for independence” and added that one of the reasons for the fight is to set the right example for future generations.

Saroj Rajpal, who is the daughter of a farmer said that the government has committed many atrocities against the farmers but this time, they will not tolerate it. Saroj, 35, belongs to Khatkar village in Haryana. Women from Khatkar, Pokri Kheri, Barsola, and many surrounding villages are attending the training sessions at the Khatkar Toll Plaza.

Azad Singh Palwan, a khap leader said that their historic rally would be similar to the rallies taken out by soldiers for the Republic Day parade.