News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 4:03 pm IST
Farmers protesting at Ghazipur ask Jamia students to leave

New Delhi, Dec 13 : A small group of Jamia Millia Islamia students who reached the Ghazipur entry point on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Sunday afternoon to extend support to farmers were asked to leave by the protesters.

As the group of students, including 4 to 5 young women, reached the rally spot, the farmers lodged a protest over their presence. As the situation slightly tensed up, police intervened.

The students were asked to move out from the spot. After a brief conversation between the two sides, the students left for Delhi.

Arjun, one of the protesters present on the spot, told IANS: “A few students from Jamia visited the border spot to support the farmers and brought along a ‘daphli’ (tambourine) and a couple of posters in hands. The farmers drove them away. We will fight our own battle. We don’t need anybody who wants to break up India.”

Source: IANS

