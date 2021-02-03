Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders causing inconvenience to residents: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 3 : The ongoing farmers’ agitation has been causing inconvenience to the residents of the national capital as well as neighbouring states, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to an unstarred question, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said the information was shared with the Centre by the Delhi Police as Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital have been blocked by the agitating farmers.

He further said “in any agitation there is financial loss incurred by people and governments”.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting on these Delhi borders of the capital since November 26, seeking withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws enacted in September last year.

The agitation led to barricaded roads, creating traffic snarls in several areas of the city with commuters being diverted from many points.

On Wednesday, traffic jams were reported from the eastern, southern and central parts of the city as the situation worsened because of the closure of the Ghazipur border, Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-9 and NH-24. The closure of almost all the lanes of NH-24 has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city.

The Ghazipur border remains fully closed. Traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper Market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and other areas. Traffic was also heavy on Vikas Marg, IP extension and NH 24.

Security has been beefed up across Delhi after the violence on Republic Day during the tractor rally by farmers who went on a rampage at Red Fort where they also hoisted a farmers’ union flag and a religious flag.

The violent incidents led to serious injuries to over 300 police personnel and the death of a farmer. The Delhi Police have registered more than 44 cases and arrested 122 people so far in connection with the violence.

