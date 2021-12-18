Farmers Sabha marks the end of YSRCP rule: TDP MLC Ashok

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu on Saturday, took a dig at the YSR Congress Party saying, Amaravati Mahodyama Sabha marks the end of YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh.

The MLC was of the view that the farmers’ public meeting projected Amaravati as the sole capital for Andhra Pradesh. He said that the massive response from the public to the Maha Sabha came as a big shock to the “unreasonable YSRCP MLAs and ministers”.

He went on to say that the state government’s hollow claims were exposed as the Jai Amaravati slogan echoed during the meeting of Rayalaseema Intellectuals’ public meeting in Tirupati.

“The public is clearly in favour of Amaravati but the government is dictatorial and self-destructive,” Ashok remarked. The TDP leader criticised chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy saying, “He went to Visakhapatnam yesterday mainly to attend a marriage function and then inaugurated developmental works as a second priority. That too, most of those development programs were completed during the previous TDP regime.”

“Jagan Reddy did not bring any development in the last two and half years. He had no choice but to use the Chandrababu regime’s work to blow his own trumpet now.” he further remarked.

According to a press release, Ashok also criticized the chief minister over infrastructure saying, “He reduced the length of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for Amaravati city without considering its serious consequences. This was nothing but a deliberate attempt by the YSRCP regime to halt the overall development of AP.”