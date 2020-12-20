Farmers should see through lies of opposition: HP Minister

Shimla, Dec 20 : Asserting that minimum support price (MSP) system would be be dismantled, Himachal Pradesh Urban Development and Cooperation Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Sunday said that the protesting farmers should see through the “lies” spread by opposition parties on agriculture-related issues.

In a statement issued here, the four-time BJP legislator from Shimla said that one of the three new central farm laws talked about contract farming, adding that the agreement between a farmer and a company would be for the crops to be grown and purchased and not for the land.

“The opposition parties and some other organisations have been misleading the farmers. Some farmer groups, instigated by these opposition parties, have been protesting against the new farm laws,” he said.

“The Union government has been working for the welfare of farmers. The three farm laws are reformative steps, which some opposition parties had been assuring or promising during election times.”

Bhardwaj said the resistance to new farm laws by the opposition was nothing but “petty politics”.

The Minister said that it was high time that the farmers understood the “white lies spread by opposition parties”.

“There is no threat to the MSP. The Congress was sitting on Swaminathan Commission recommendations for long and also promised to abolish APMCs, but now instigating farmers. Some others parties have jumped on the bandwagon just to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s policies,” Bhardwaj added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.