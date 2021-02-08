Farmer’s son protests outside Sachin Tendulkar’s residence

Mumbai: A man was seen protesting outside Sachin Tendulkar’s residence in Mumbai on Monday. The man identified as Ranjeet Bagal, is a farmer’s son and an activist of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan.

In the video, the man is seen standing outside Tendulkar’s house with a poster and the security guard is asking him to leave the spot.

Ranjeet Bagal, farmer son & activitst of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan protest Infront of @sachin_rt bungalow in Mumbai with poster message, will @sachin_rt ever tweet in favour of our farmer father? @NewIndianXpress @Sunday_Standard #FarmersProtest #FarmerLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9IS59IHrXN — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) February 8, 2021

This comes in after the cricketer put out a tweet favouring the MEA’s statement on the farmers’ protest and the involvement of international celebrities and media.

International celebrities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg among many others expressed their solidarity with the farmers’ protest following which the MEA released a detailed statement saying, “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,”

Soon after this, many Indian celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn among others put out similar tweets in support of the MEA’s statement with tags like #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Following this many Tendulkar fans were disheartened because of the diplomatic stand that he took. The heartbreak was evident, especially because Tendulkar, like most of the cricket fraternity, had not spoken about the farmers’ protests, even as the death toll from the agitation has been steadily rising in the past couple of months.

And now that when he finally spoke, he chose to be diplomatic and favour the government’s statement which left all his fans and even the farmers disappointed, leading to many protesting against Tendulkar.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting along Delhi borders.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained.