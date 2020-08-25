Farmers still await reopening of B’luru’s Kalasipalyam, KR Markets

By News Desk 1 Updated: 25th August 2020 11:41 pm IST
Farmers still await reopening of B'luru's Kalasipalyam, KR Markets

Bengaluru, Aug 25 : Hundreds of farmers under the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene are still waiting for the government to reopen a couple of markets in the city and have held a protest on the issue, a farmers leader said on Tuesday.

“We are still waiting for the government to reopen KR Market and Kalasipalyam markets in the city. We took out a protest already,” a Hubli-based farmer leader told IANS.

According to the farmers and farmer leaders, KR Market and Kalasipalyam markets are convenient places for farmers to bring their produce for sale, considering they are located in the heart of the city.

READ:  250 trees uprooted in Karnataka's Kodagu in recent storms

Despite conveying this message to the government, it has suggested other alternatives such as Magadi Road and Singenahalli Agrahara which the farmers do not consider to be very conducive for business.

Because of these issues, many farmers are throwing away their vegetables and going back to their villages.

The farmers are asking the government to open KR Market and Kalasipalyam market with safety measures in place as many of them are struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, KR Market is expected to be opened before the end of August while Kalasipalyam market is expected to take some more time.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  7,571 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total infections breach 1 lakh mark in Bengaluru
Categories
Bangalore News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close