Farmers stopped from proceeding towards Dy CM’s Sirsa house

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse groups of farmers as they were heading to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s private residence in Sirsa town to protest against the three new agricultural laws.

A stand-off between the police and protesters continued for almost an hour near Chautala’s residence. Later, the protesters were dispersed by the police.

“Dushyant Chautala has not spoken even a single word against the farm laws. We are protesting against the laws brought by the Centre to discontinue the MSP regime. His Jannayak Janta Party, which claims to be a party of farmers, is sitting in the BJP lap,” protester Abhay Yadav told the media.

Dushyant should either withdraw his party’s support to the BJP government in the state or clear his stand on the issue, he added.

Hundreds of farmers and arhtiyas (middlemen) have been protesting daily against the three laws across Haryana.

