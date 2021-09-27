Farmers take lunch on KMP e-way, commuters hassled

New Delhi: A group of farmers, who were protesting against three contentious farm laws on Monday in wake of the Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, were seen having their lunch in the middle of Western Peripheral Expressway, which is also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway (Haryana).

The protesters came here and blocked the highway and most of them were carrying sticks and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) flags.

The vehicular movement was completely affected on both — the KMP highway flyover and the Delhi-Karnal highway. The commuters from both sides were forced to take another route to reach their destinations. Due to this several goods carrying vehicles are now stuck up since morning and waiting for the road to open.

“I was heading from Delhi to Panipat. I can’t make a judgement on what they (farmers) are doing but they should realise that people are getting affected due to the road block. What will happen if every now and then highways or normal roads are blocked,” said Dhiraj Yadav, a truck driver who was waiting to get the road opened.

Many of the motorists tried to reason with the protesters to let them go as they have some urgent work, but the protesters with sticks in hands would surround the motorists and force them to go back.

“We were going towards Panipat to attend ‘shradh’ today, but we have been stuck here since 8 a.m. I requested them a lot to let us go but they refused,” said Ramesh Kumar.

There were not more than 100 till 11 a.m., however, by afternoon the number of farmers increased. Local people from nearby villages also joined the protest.

The protest was being held to oppose three contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre last year.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western parts of Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at three borders of the national capital since November last year and demanding a roll back.