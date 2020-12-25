Farmers take over toll plazas in Haryana

By IANS|   Published: 25th December 2020 1:00 pm IST
Chandigarh, Dec 25 : Farmers on Friday took over toll plazas across Haryana for three days to lodge their protest against the three contentious farm laws.

In the neighbouring Punjab, the toll plazas have been made free by the protesting farmers for quite some time.

In Haryana, the farmers took over the Bastara toll plaza on national highway 44 and Peont toll plaza on Karnal-Jind national highway 709A.

Likewise, they allowed vehicles to pass through the Shambhu toll plaza and the Chaudhary toll plaza on the Hisar-Rajgarh highway.

