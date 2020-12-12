Farmers threats to block expressway, toll plaza fail in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 12 : The farmer’s unions’ threats to block the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and toll plazas on December 12 did not register any significant response in Gurugram.

The National Highway-48 and the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the expressway remained open as no protesters were seen on the stretch, apart from police personnel.

The police had received inputs about a Mahapanchayat that was scheduled in Sohna to express solidarity with protesting farmers in Delhi but the event was cancelled due to unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, reduced traffic movement was witnessed on several stretches including the national highway in Gurugram. Traffic movement at the 13 borders of Gurugram connecting adjoining districts, states and the national capital was nominal.

“No suspicious vehicles and members of farmers’ union were seen around the border areas. The traffic movement across the district was normal and no untoward indent was reported in Gurugram,” said Nitika Gahlaut, DCP Manesar.

However, according to sources, several farmers’ outfits and leaders have appealed to all the farmers of south Haryana and Rajasthan to join the demonstration with full force and enthusiasm on December 13.

Sources said farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana will travel from Shahjahanpur border to Delhi under the banner of ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and join the “Delhi Chalo” campaign.

A Rajasthan-based farmer leader appealed to all farmers’ families to send at least one family member to join the farmers protest. “To strengthen this movement farmers of every corner of Rajasthan and districts of southern Haryana will start the” Delhi Chalo “journey from Shahjahanpur border. Our brother farmers of the country are involved in a historical struggle in chilling cold but the government is still not ready to listen to them. Now farmers of South Haryana and Rajasthan will have to come forward to join this demonstration,” added the farmer leader.

