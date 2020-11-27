Farmers try to go Ramlila Maidan, police take them to Nirankari ground

New Delhi, Nov 28 : Farmers protesting against agricultural laws have camped at Tikri and Singhu borders of Delhi, even as police have allowed them stage their protest at the Nirankari ground in the city’s Burari area. Farmers who succeeded in entering Delhi and were trying to reach the Ramlila ground, have also been taken to Burari.

Sunita Rani and her companions, who have come from Punjab to protest against the laws, were trying to go to Ramlila ground. According to Rani, the police had detained her and other female protesters, and took them to the Nirankari ground.

Rani told IANS: “We left for Delhi from Punjab two days back. Our other companions are present at the Singhu border. After a two-day long journey, we were about to reach the Ramlila ground, it was merely one kilometre away. We all had planned to gather there, but the police had detained us at around 2 p.m.”

“After spending the whole day in roaming in the city, the police have now left us here in the Burari ground,” she added.

Other people accompanying her are also currently sitting in Nirankari ground. Although these people say that they all have to go back to the Singhu border, there was no clarity so far if the police would allow them to do so.

All the vehicle present in their cavalcade have the flag of the All India Kisan Sabha. A bus and some four-wheelers are also there. Presently, all people will be served food at the langar arranged there.

Basic facilities will be provided to the farmers at the Nirankari ground and presently, drinking water has been made available to them.

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha himself reached Burari and took stock of the situation. Preparations are being made to provide tents, shelters and mobile toilets to farmers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.