Bengaluru: Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said farmers who commit suicide are cowards, drawing flak from the opposition.

“The farmers who commit suicide are cowards. Only a coward who can’t take care of his wife and children commits suicide. When we have fallen (in the water), we have to swim and win,” Patil said addressing farmers at Ponnampet in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

Source: PTI