Farmers wing of TMC to organise protests on Wednesday

Kolkata: The farmers’ wing of TMC will organise protests across West Bengal on Wednesday alleging that the BJP government at the Centre is depriving the state of its funds despite huge losses caused by cyclone Amphan and several other issues, its president Becharam Manna said here on Sunday.

Manna said that though West Bengal has suffered losses of over Rs one lakh crore, the Central government was “depriving” the state government of funds due to it on account of GST compensation.

The West Bengal Farm Workers’ Trinamool Congress Committee president also demanded that the Central government provide monetary relief to farmers affected by the cyclone that hit the state in May.

“Farmers will stand on agricultural land across the state with placards in their hands, protesting the Centre’s deprivation of West Bengal and its people,” Manna said.

The TMC MLA from Haripal, who had played an important role in the Singur anti-land acquisition protests, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to participate in the protests, which will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on Wednesday.

“We will also be protesting rising petrol and diesel prices, non-inclusion of migrant workers of the state in the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan of the Central government, lack of job opportunities and non-fulfilment of promises by the BJP on farm loans and reduction of prices of pesticides and fertilisers,” Manna said.

Source: PTI