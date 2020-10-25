Farooq Abdullah appointed President PAGD

Srinagar, Oct 24 : The recently floated People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of constitutional changes made in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, has been given a formal structure on Saturday.

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah has been appointed as the president of the alliance, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti as vice president and People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone as the spokesperson and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Yousuf Taragami as convenor.

The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been adopted as the symbol of the alliance.

“It’s not an anti-national alliance, it is an anti-BJP alliance,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters. “BJP wants to divide the country, our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of J&K and Ladakh are restored.”

On October 15, mainstream Kashmir Parties who are the signatories of the Gupkar declaration formed an alliance to reverse the constitutional changes made in J&K last year on August 5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.