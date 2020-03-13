Farooq Abdullah released after 7 months

Srinagar: National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah with his wife Mollie Abdullah (L) and daughter Safiya Abdullah (R) speaks to media after his Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked by J-K administration, at his Gupkar residence, in Srinagar, Friday, March 13, 2020. Farooq Abdullah was detained on August 5, 2019, hours before the Union government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories. (PTI Photo)

SRINAGAR: “Today I don’t have words, the way I feel today, I am free..” said Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Farooq Abdullah who was released after seven long months under house arrest.

“I will not speak on political matters until everyone else is released,” said the 83-year-old politician, who emerged in all-black from his home in Srinagar.

“I hope my people will be free. The people of this state will be free. Let us pray to God that we get true freedom for which we have been trying for so long” he said. His son Omar Abdullah and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti are still locked up under the Public Safety Act along with countless other Kashmiris.

PSA was also slapped on Farooq Abdullah, a three time chief minister, Union Minister, MP in what was unprecedented in the history of the draconian Act.