Farooq Hussain felicitates constable who saved woman’s life at Secunderabad railway station

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 3rd August 2021 10:50 am IST
Farooq Hussain

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Mohammed Farooq Hussain has felicitated the railway protection force constable Dinesh Singh who had saved a woman at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The constable saved the life of the woman when she tripped and fell between the train and the platform.

This incident took place when the woman tried to board a moving train.  Later, the video of his the incident went viral on social media

MS Education Academy

When the MLC came to know about the incident, he went to Secunderabad railway station and garlanded the constable for his bravery act.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button