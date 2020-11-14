Fashion Face-off: Malaika Arora or Katrina Kaif, who pulled off Sequin Saree better?

Mumbai: Model, actress and dancer Malaika Arora never fails to grab eyeballs for her fashion choices. This woman can pull off every look with grace and confidence. Be it a festive traditional wear to going all-glam at the red carpet, Malaika always maintains her on-point fashion statement. And the gorgeous Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is no lesser in maintaining the sense of style.

In a recent collaboration with Kalyan Jewellers, Katrina Kaif opted for a beige-ombre sequin saree by designer Manish Malhotra. She complimented the look with necklace, bangles, earrings, and a ring. For makeup, Katrina opted for a smokey eye look, highlighted cheekbones, and a dab of pink lip colour. And her pictures on social media in the sequin saree took the internet by a storm.

Interestingly, before Katrina, Malaika Arora also picked similar sequin saree but of Ginger Bronze color by Manish Malhotra for her appearance as a co-judge in a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer. The actor accessorized her look with gorgeous diamond stud earrings and a statement ring. For the makeup, Malaika went for a smokey eye look, red lips and added a ton of hotness quotient. And undoubtedly, she looked breathtaking.

Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora, both styled the sequin saree in their best way possible. Who according to you styled it better? Let us know in the comments section below.

On workfront, Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film is Phone Bhoot. In Phone Bhoot, the actor will be seen with the two new talents of the Bollywood film industry, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhart Chaturvedi. The film was supposed to be released early this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation. Meanwhile Malaika arora has recently recovered from coronavirus and currently judging India’s best dancer.