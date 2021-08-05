Fashion outlet in Hyd ordered to pay Rs 6.25 back charged on shopping bag

Hyderabad: A court order on Thursday ruled a fashion outlet in city’s outskirts to pay back a customer Rs 6.25, that was charged on a shopping bag in 2019.

Rangareddy consumer commission was hearing a petition filed by one S Umesh Kumar, who bought two jeans pants costing Rs 1,198 in April 2021 from the Unlimited store located in AS Rao Nagar.

He had then noticed that Rs 6.25 had been charged on the shopping bag, which had the store’s logo printed on it. When asked for a shopping bag without the company’s logo, the staff could not provide him.

After hearing the case, the consumer commission ordered the store to pay him back the amount charged on the shopping bag, besides the compensation amount of Rs 2,500 for his legal charges.

The total amount must be deposited within 30 days, the court ruled.