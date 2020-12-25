‘FASTag’ toll collection crosses Rs 80 cr per day for first time

New Delhi, Dec 25 : The toll collection per day via ‘FASTag’ crossed Rs 80 crore on Thursday as 50 lakh transactions took place via the electronic highway user fee collection system.

According to state-run NHAI, Rs 80 crore per day toll collection mark was crossed on December 24.

“With more than 2.20 crore ‘FASTag’ issued till date, adoption of ‘FASTag’ by the highway users has seen unprecedented growth. With FASTag being mandatory for vehicles from 1st January 2021, the NHAI has made all necessary arrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at fee plazas,” the statement said.

“Adoption of ‘FASTag’ has helped highway users to save time and fuel at the toll plazas. The digital transaction has got necessary push through the recent amendment in ‘Central Motor Vehicle Rules’.”

The user fee collection system uses ‘Radio-Frequency Identification’ (RFID) technology.

“The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet,” the statement said.

“As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the drivers and the toll operators.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.