Father of 18-day-old girl killed in Delhi riots

New Delhi: Although Delhi is limping back to normalcy, the impact of communal riots will remain for years. In the riots, many people lost their loved ones.

In the communal tension, a man, father of the 18-day-old girl, was also shot dead. This incident took place in Shiv Vihar.

As per the details, the man who is identified as Mudassar Khan was the resident of Old Mustafabad. He had gone to Shiv Vihar due to some work.

Eight daughters

He is survived by eight daughters. His elder daughter, Shifa is a student of class IX whereas the age of younger daughter is 18 days.

Talking to media person, Shifa said that her father had made a video call after he got injured due to stone-pelting. Later, the family members got the information that Khan was shot dead.

Delhi riots

It may be mentioned that in the riots, 46 persons died and many received injuries. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson.