Father defeats her in Ludo game; daughter moves to court

Bhopal: A daughter approached a family court in Bhopal after her father repeatedly defeated her in a game of Ludo.

According to reports, the game took such a serious turn that the woman lost respect for her father. She began hating him and even wanted to snap all ties with him as he went on to defeat her. The woman said she trusted her father so much that she didn’t expect him to ‘cheat’. She didn’t even want to call him a “father”.

The woman is being counseled by a counselor at Bhopal Family Court. She underwent four sessions of counseling. The counselor, Sarita said that the woman had reached her a few days back and told her that she was playing Ludo with her father and siblings when her father killed one of her tokens in the game. It was unbelievable for her as her father had promised her all the happiness in the world. After the incident, she started believing that there was no relationship between her and her father now.

The woman approached the family court after she was defeated several times in Ludo games by her father. “Nowadays, children are unable to endure defeat which is why such cases come up. They need to learn to accept defeat which is as important as winning,” said Sarita Rajani, family court counselor.

During the lockdown period, the young woman, her two siblings and their father used to play the board game. After losing a game, the young woman developed resentment against her father, which increased over time and the family had to undergo counseling sessions to resolve the issue.

“A 24-year-old young woman had come to us and said that when she was playing Ludo with her siblings and father, her father killed her tokens (goti) and she felt it was a breach of trust. She said she had trusted her father a lot and didn’t expect to be defeated by him,” said Rajani.

“Her father defeated her several times over time. Her anger increased and she stopped addressing him as father. She has been ccounseled four times till now and the situation is improving. We will find a positive solution,” she added.

Rajani said girl did not share her feelings with her family and decided to seek counseling about the matter.

She said the young woman is currently pursuing her studies, and the family lives in Bhopal city. The girl does not have a mother and she is the youngest of three siblings.

“People have high expectations from family members and if there is a slight shortcoming, it causes tensions. Nowadays, children are unable to bear defeat,” she added.

Source: With inputs from ANI