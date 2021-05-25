Father forgives son’s killer minutes before scheduled execution

Riyadh: In a rare case, a convicted murderer was spared of his death sentences, as the father of the victim forgave him just minutes before his execution, local media reported.

The son of Awad Suleiman Al-Amrani, from Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, was murdered in 2017 following an altercation that turned violent.

Awad Suleiman Al-Amrani has been lauded by netizens for giving the man a second chance at life and repentance.

Al Amrani said the family of the killer should not organize any celebration to mark his reprieve.

He did not even demand compensation in the name of ‘blood money’ for his son’s death.

Waleed Khaled Darraj, a lawyer in Jeddah, told Arab News that the conditions set by the father would be vital for the killer and his family.

“If written and approved by the court, all that the father has requested should be followed, otherwise the waiver becomes invalid and the victim’s family has the right to demand beheading.”

“When such a crime happens, beheading the killer, demanding blood money is the right of the victim’s family,” he further said, which Al-Amrani rejected.

“Islam also teaches its followers to show tolerance,” Darraj said.