Father of Bill Gates passes away at 94

By Sana Sikander Updated: 16th September 2020 5:27 pm IST
William H. Gates II,
William H. Gates II,. Image: Twitter/ Bill Gates

Washington: William H. Gates II, a lawyer, philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has died at 94. Gates died peacefully on Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced on Tuesday.


The family credited the patriarch with a deep commitment to social and economic equity, noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health and especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.

