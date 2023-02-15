Father of Internet, Vint Cerf warns against rushing AI investments

A critical warning from him comes as major tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta struggle to remain competitive in the conversational AI space while rapidly improving a technology that still makes mistakes.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 15th February 2023 7:10 pm IST
Father of Internet, Vint Cerf warns against rushing AI investments
Father of the internet, Vint Cerf

San Francisco: The “Father of the internet” and Google “internet evangelist” Vint Cerf has warned businesses not to rush into making money from conversational AI just “because it’s really cool”.

The warning comes amid a surge in popularity for ChatGPT, reports CNBC.

“There’s an ethical issue here that I hope some of you will consider,” Cerf was quoted as saying.

Referring to Google’s Bard conversational AI that was announced last week, he said that “everybody’s talking about ChatGPT or Google’s version of that and we know it doesn’t always work the way we would like it to”.

Also Read
Beijing leads China’s AI industry with over 1,000 AI companies

A critical warning from him comes as major tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta struggle to remain competitive in the conversational AI space while rapidly improving a technology that still makes mistakes.

The report further said that he warned against the temptation to invest just because the technology is “really cool, even though it doesn’t work quite right all the time”.

“If you think, ‘Man, I can sell this to investors because it’s a hot topic and everyone will throw money at me’, don’t do that,” Cerf said.

Also Read
Bought for $30 mn, Internet’s most expensive domain gets just 88K monthly visitors

“Be thoughtful. You were right that we can’t always predict what’s going to happen with these technologies and, to be honest with you, most of the problem is people — that’s why we people haven’t changed in the last 400 years, let alone the last 4,000,” he added.

“They will seek to do that which is their benefit and not yours. So we have to remember that and be thoughtful about how we use these technologies.”

Also Read
Microsoft’s new AI-enabled classroom tools to improve speaking, math skills

Moreover, he gave an example in which he asked a chatbot to provide a biography about himself.

Cerf claimed that the bot presented its response as factual despite inaccuracies, the report said.

“On the engineering side, I think engineers like me should be responsible for trying to find a way to tame some of these technologies so that they are less likely to cause harm,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 15th February 2023 7:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button