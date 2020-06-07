Father rapes daughter repeatedly during lockdown, held

Chennai: A man allegedly raped his minor daughter repeatedly and impregnated her during the lockdown. This heinous crime took place in Nagapattinam Town of Tamil Nadu.

The crime came to limelight after the girl, aged 14 years, was taken to hospital after she become sick.

Pregnancy revealed after medical examination

At the hospital, the doctor conducted the examination and revealed that the girl is pregnant.

After the medical examination, the girl narrated her ordeal in front of her mother. She said that her father used to rape her repeatedly during lockdown.

Case registered under POCSO

Later, the mother of the girl approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO and arrested the accused. Later, the accused was sent to judicial custody.

