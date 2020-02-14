Father shot dead by daughter’s rapist in UP

A+ A-

LUCKNOW: The father of a rape victim was shot dead allegedly by his daughter’s rapist in Uttar Pradesh.

The rape-accused Aachman Upadhyay gunned down the 50-year-old father of the rape victim on Monday in New Tilak Nagar area of Firozabad while he was returning home from work.

After the shooting, the girl’s father was rushed to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

The accused has been arrested following an encounter. Five police teams have been set up to nab the accused and a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on the accused has been announced.

Police ignored threat

The girl’s family on Wednesday said that Aachman had constantly threatened them to drop the ‘rape case against him. The girl, a class 11 student was raped in August 2019.

According to an NDTV report, the family alleged that they notified the police about the accused threat but no action was taken.

Recalling the last words of her father, the 15-year-old girl told The Indian Express:

“He told me, ‘Chhotu ne kiya yeh’. I was trying to forget what happened with me… the rape… and just then he killed my father. Police have provided us security now, why couldn’t they do it earlier when we told them about the threat?” she asked.

A stalker

Aachman had been stalking her for three years and raped her in August last year. She had quit her studies after the incident and has been trying to recover from the trauma.

Her grandfather said, “Aachman is our neighbour. His father too had a criminal history. He started stalking my granddaughter when she was in class 9. We had decided to shift her to her maternal grandparents’ home but before we could do so, the rape incident happened.”

The grandfather said that when the girl tried to resist the rape, he smashed her head on the wall and even tried to strangulate her. He also made a video of the act.

The case was later filed against Aachman under IPC section 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Death penalty

The rape surviour has demanded death penalty for the accused.

“I want death for Aachman. He has destroyed my life and killed my father. My father was the sole breadwinner of their family of six. I am the second eldest among four siblings and the burden of looking after the family is on my shoulders now because my elder sister is married,” she said.