Father-son die in judicial custody, Stalin seeks action against guilty

Chennai: After the death of a father-son duo, who were in judicial custody, opposition DMK’s President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday demanded strict action against police officials allegedly responsible for their demise due to assault.

Stalin also demanded that Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, who holds the Home portfolio, to answer the public on the deaths in judicial custody.

The opposition leader said that Stathankulam police had arrested the man and son after arguments on June 19 over the closure of their shop during the lockdown.

The police had booked the two on a charge of preventing officials from performing their duty. They were remanded in judicial custody and housed in Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

On June 22, both were admitted to hospital where they died.

Stalin said area residents had alleged that the two were severely assaulted physically at the police station on June 19, owing to which they died.

People in Sathankulam also held a street protest against the “police brutality”.

Source: IANS