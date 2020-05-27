Father-son killed in road accident in Banda

Banda: A man and his son were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler near Bargahni village here, police said on Wednesday.

Ramswaroop Lakhera (58), a postal department employee, was on his way to the post office along with his son Deepak (21) on Tuesday when the accident took place, Additional Superintendent of Police, Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, said.

Both died on the spot, the ASP said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Source: PTI

