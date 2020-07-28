Fawad Alam, Wahab Riaz included in shortlisted Pak squad

Lahore: Fawad Alam and Wahab Riaz have been included in the shortlisted 20-member Pakistan squad for the three-match Test series against England.

The squad has been shortlisted following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.

Test series against England

Pakistan’s squad for Test series against England: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Aazam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

ANI

In September 2019, Riaz had taken the indefinite break from the red-ball cricket to focus on the shortest format of the game. Now, he has returned to Pakistan’s Test squad.

Training for T20I series

Meanwhile, the remaining nine players – Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Musa Khan – will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played after the Test series.

Pakistan and England are slated to play three Tests and three T20Is against each other.

The first Test of the series is slated to be played from August 5 at Manchester.

Source: ANI