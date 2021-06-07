Fawad Khan’s ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ returns to Indian TV; timings & other details inside

Mumbai: Pakistan’s popular drama ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed has now returned to Indian screens on ‘popular demand’. Fans can now cherish Pakistani’s heartthrob’s most famous romantic show as it is being aired on Zee TV.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai will air every Saturday from 12PM to 2PM.

The channel too to Twitter recently to share the news among fans. The tweet read, ”Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a ❣️, aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed.”

Directed by Sultana Siddiqui, the show is one of the highest rating Pakistani shows and has gained a cult fan following in India as well. It’s a heart-touching love story of two characters–Zaroon and Kashaf. The show is based on a novel of the same name by Umera Ahmed.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai earlier used to stream on Zee’s Zindagi channel in 2014. However, Fawad Khan had to bid adieu to his Indian fans in 2016 after it was decided to boycott Pakistani artists and content from India post Uri attack.