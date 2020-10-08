FB amplifying LGBTQ+ voices across apps for ‘Coming Out Day’

San Francisco, Oct 8 : Facebook has announced new product features, premiering special programming on Facebook Watch and amplifying LGBTQ+ voices across its social channels ahead of the ‘Coming Out Day on October 11.

The social network has partnered with PFLAG, It Gets Better Project and The Tegan and Sara Foundation to create new Instagram Guides offering tips on topics such as safety and support for those going through their coming out journey, as well as for their friends and family.

“These resources are now available in the Instagram Guides tab,” said Alex Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer.

“To help people express themselves and find relevant Coming Out Day content, we’re releasing new product features in the Facebook app including an animated Coming Out Day Facebook logo that will link to a custom hashtag feed for #ComingOut2020”, he said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Facebook Watch, in partnership with Emmy and Academy Award-winning Scout Productions, will premiere a one-hour special, ‘Coming Out 2020′, on October 9 on the Facebook App Page, hosted by music superstar Demi Lovato and fashion designer Tan France.

The special will also feature a musical performance by multi-platinum recording artist LP.

Schultz said that Facebook will share a series of stories on Facebook and Instagram, about coming out in unique environments and situations.

“On the Facebook app’s Facebook Page, we’ll share content featuring LGBTQ+ Groups that are creating a sense of belonging, support and community for their members”.

Every year on October 11, the LGBTQ+ community recognises the significance of coming out and the importance of encouraging an environment of support and acceptance.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.